SMART offering free rides on Nov. 8 for Election Day

Metro Detroit public transportation provider SMART is offering free rides across all of its services for Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

SMART riders throughout Southeast Michigan can access free transportation next week on Election Day. The company says its goal is to encourage people to head to the polls and vote, though free transportation is available to anyone -- not just those heading to a polling precinct.

Riders utilizing SMART’s ADA, Connector, Fixed Route and SMART Flex transit services can ride for free from 12:01 a.m.-11:59 p.m. on Tuesday.

“Access to transportation should not be a barrier to how you live your life, whether it is a ride to the movies, medical appointments or work,” said Dwight Ferrell, SMART general manager. “Similarly, we offered free rides during the COVID-19 pandemic as a public service, and we will continue our efforts to provide safe and reliable transportation when communities need it most. We’re excited to join other transit systems across the country in an effort to ensure transit access on election day.”

