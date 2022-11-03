Detroit police searching for suspect involved in Family Dollar armed robbery

DETROIT – Police are searching for a suspect involved in an armed robbery at a Detroit Family Dollar.

The robbery took place on Oct. 24 at 6:40 p.m. on the 15000 block of West McNichols Road.

According to Detroit police, the suspect approached the cashier counter, displayed a weapon and demanded money from the cash register.

After receiving the undisclosed amount of money, the suspect fled on foot.

Officials say that there were no injuries due to the incident.

The suspect is described as a 5′8″ man wearing a black baseball cap, black disposable face mask, black zip-up jacket, cargo pants and red shoes.

If anyone has any information, please contact the Detroit Police Department’s 2nd Precinct at 313-596-5240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.