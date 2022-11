First responders are battling a fire at a party supply company in Novi. The incident is happening Wednesday (Nov. 2) night at Acme Partyworks on Vincenti Court, Meadowbrook Road, and Grand River Avenue. Officials say the building is a total loss. Workers can be seen hugging and embracing as the building continues to burn.

NOVI, Mich. – First responders are battling a fire at a party supply company in Novi.

The incident is happening Wednesday (Nov. 2) night at Acme Partyworks on Vincenti Court, near Meadowbrook Road, and Grand River Avenue.

Officials say the building is a total loss.

Workers can be seen hugging and embracing as the building continues to burn.

This is a breaking news story, and updates will be posted as they become available.