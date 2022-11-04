73º

Crews dismantle steeple after fire destroys vacant New Life Community Church in Detroit

Shawn Ley, Reporter

Kayla Clarke, Senior Web Producer

A fire has destroyed the vacant New Life Community Church in Detroit.

DETROIT – An investigation is underway after the New Life Community Church on Dearborn Street was gutted in a fire.

Crews are dismantling the steeple to prevent it from falling after a fire gutted the entire inside of the church early Friday morning.

Officials said the roof came down, making the entire building unstable.

“When we arrived on the scene, we noticed there was a fire at an abandoned church,” Detroit fire chief of community relations James Harris said. “We immediately went into attack mode, took a defensive posture, we called a second alarm because of the size of the structure.”

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Local 4 Defender Shawn Ley is an Emmy award-winning journalist who has been with Local 4 News for more than a decade.

Kayla is a Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit. Before she joined the team in 2018 she worked at WILX in Lansing as a digital producer.

