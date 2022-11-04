Crews dismantle steeple after fire destroys vacant New Life Community Church in Detroit

A fire has destroyed the vacant New Life Community Church in Detroit.

DETROIT – An investigation is underway after the New Life Community Church on Dearborn Street was gutted in a fire.

Crews are dismantling the steeple to prevent it from falling after a fire gutted the entire inside of the church early Friday morning.

Officials said the roof came down, making the entire building unstable.

“When we arrived on the scene, we noticed there was a fire at an abandoned church,” Detroit fire chief of community relations James Harris said. “We immediately went into attack mode, took a defensive posture, we called a second alarm because of the size of the structure.”

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Read: More local news coverage