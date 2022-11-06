‘Cupid’s Christmas’: Here’s how to watch the Christmas movie filmed in Holly, Michigan

HOLLY, Mich. – The red carpet premiere of a Christmas movie filmed in Holly, Michigan is happening Sunday (Nov. 6).

“Cupid’s Christmas” follows Santa as he searches for his lost reindeer and the love story of Katie Valentine and Luke Murphy as they work to save and restore a historic train depot.

The movie was filmed entirely in Holly, Michigan and was produced by Michigan native Sam Logan Khaleghi. It was directed by D.B. Dickerson. It stars real life Holly Police Chief Jerry Narsh, alongside Marla Moore, Kevin Ridsdale and Joe Kurak.

The red carpet premiere is being held at Emagine Hartland. Tickets are available online, just click here. Tickets cost $20 and proceeds from the box office will benefit the actual restoration of the historic Holly Train Depot.

The film will be released nationwide on Nov. 15 on DVD/BluRay and on-demand on sites like Apple TV, iTunes and Amazon.

