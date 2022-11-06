Michigan State Police trooper shoots, injures 21-year-old Bay City man

BAY CITY, Mich. – A Michigan State Police trooper shot and injured a 21-year-old Bay City man during an “exchange of gunfire,” according to police.

The shooting happened at 12:45 a.m. on Sunday on Marleen Drive near Murphy Street in Bay City, Michigan. Police said a canine trooper and his dog were assisting the Bay County Sheriff’s Department track a suspect who fled after a possible assault.

The canine and trooper located the suspect and “there was an exchange of gunfire,” police said. The suspect, a 21-year-old Bay City man, was struck one time.

The Bay City man was transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

The trooper has been placed on administrative leave while the incident is investigated.

No other injuries were reported.

