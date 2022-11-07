America’s Thanksgiving Parade presented by Gardner White nominated as one of best holiday parades in US

DETROIT – USA TODAY has once again nominated America’s Thanksgiving Parade presented by Gardner White as one of the best holiday parades in America.

The Parade Company announced on Monday that America’s Thanksgiving Parade presented by Gardner White was nominated by USA TODAY 10Best in the Best Holiday Parades in America category.

The 10Best contest launched Monday and runs through Dec. 5.

UPDATE: Detroit’s got the spirit: America’s Thanksgiving Parade named best US holiday parade in 2022

The public can vote once daily until the contest ends on the 10Best website: Vote for America’s Thanksgiving Parade presented by Gardner White

“We are thrilled to have USA TODAY nominate America’s Thanksgiving Parade presented by Gardner White as one of the best holiday parades in the country,” said Tony Michaels, President and CEO, The Parade Company. “It is an honor to bring this amazing tradition to our community and millions around America and invite everyone to join us Thanksgiving morning.”

America’s Thanksgiving Parade presented by Gardner White was voted America’s Number One Holiday Parade by the 2018 and 2019 USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards.

The parade will take place on Thursday, Nov. 24, and will be broadcast on Local 4 and Local 4+, and streaming right here on ClickOnDetroit.com.