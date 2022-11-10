Activists take fight to Detroit City Counsel, push for answers into death of Porter Burks

Activists took their fight to Detroit city council as they pushed for answers into the shooting death of Porter Burks. The 20-year-old Detroit man was shot and killed by officers last month during a mental health crisis. Since Porter's death, activists have been calling for the department to release the names of the officers involved in his death.

Porter Burks during a negotiation with Detroit police on Oct. 2, 2022. (Detroit Police Department)

“The fact the names have not been released and the fact that the police department is sitting on them, it just smells and looks like a cover-up. It is not transparent to release the video. It is a self-service narrative. That is not transparency,” said a man.

Citizens have been calling for Detroit City Council to demand Detroit police and Chief James White to release the officer’s names involved in the shooting of Burks.

In October, Burks, who was suffering from a mental health crisis, had a knife in his hand. His family called the Detroit Police Department for help.

The knife held by a man who was fatally shot by Detroit police on Oct. 2, 2022. (Detroit Police Department)

Police say they tried to de-escalate the situation but shot Burks multiple times, leading to his death.

Detroit City Council President Mary Sheffield read a new letter from White saying those names will not be made public right now.

“Consistent with past practice, the Detroit Police Department cannot release the names of the officers at this time,” said Sheffield. “This practice is in place to help ensure the integrity of this investigation. I am fully committed to releasing the names of the officers once a charging decision has been made.”

Local 4 asked White where the Burks investigation stood, and he said the DPD would continue to be transparent.

“We will continue to be transparent,” White said. “We are going to turn over our investigation, and once it’s completed (it’s being led by the Michigan State Police), as with all officer-involved shootings, it will be turned over to the prosecutor’s office.”

