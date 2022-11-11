Dearborn police seek person of interest linked to suspected arson case

Dearborn police and the fire department are seeking a person of interest linked to a suspected arson case.

The incident occurred at 1 a.m. in the 6900 block of Pinehurst Street in Dearborn.

Officials were called to the scene for an unoccupied vehicle fire; after the fire was extinguished, evidence determined the cause to be arson, as surveillance footage captured the suspect moments before the fire.

The victim of the case has offered a $2,000 reward for anyone with information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Dearborn Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP to remain anonymous.