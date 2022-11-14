How a deadly crash on I-75 at Joslyn Road is linked to search for suspects at Oakland University

The driver of a stolen vehicle crashed on southbound I-75 at the Joslyn Road exit in Auburn Hills and was pronounced dead at the scene.

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. – A deadly crash on southbound I-75 at Joslyn Road in Auburn Hills is believed to have involved a vehicle that was stolen early Monday morning.

Vehicles were stolen from an auto dealership in Grand Blanc Township. Police said shots were fired during the robbery.

Update: Shelter in place canceled at Oakland University after witness says gunmen fled area ‘hours ago’

The Joslyn Road crash happened about 25 miles away from where the vehicles were stolen.

Police said two people abandoned one of the stolen vehicles near the Oakland University campus and fled on foot. The people are believed to be armed and the university is urging everyone to remain indoors.

Students and people who live in the area are being told to shelter in place as police search for the two suspects. Police believe the suspects are in or around the Meadow Brook Amphitheatre.

The university has delayed all campus activities until 10 a.m. Faculty, staff and students should not report to campus until that time or unless notified otherwise.

