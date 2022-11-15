2 officers, supervisor suspended in connection with shooting that killed 27-year-old woman in Detroit

Detroit police Chief James White announced Monday that he’d suspended two officers and one supervisor in connection with the police shooting and death of a 27-year-old woman last week. White had questions about the timing and decision-making by superiors.

DETROIT – Detroit police Chief James White announced Monday that he’d suspended two officers and one supervisor in connection with the police shooting and death of a 27-year-old woman last week.

White had questions about the timing and decision-making by superiors.

The 27-year-old mother of two died on Meyers Road for what her mother called a mental health crisis. Her mother told 911 she was worried she would have to kill her child because she’d assaulted her and one of her children.

Kaizia Miller had her phone going on Facebook Live before the fatal confrontation with officers.

“Y’all came with guns drawn because somebody came to my residence,” said Miller.

Officer: “We don’t have any guns on you anymore.”

Miller: “Y’all don’t have guns drawn anymore, but y’all came prepared to shoot, right?

An officer is seen dropping his rifle, which is when officers rush into her home. Miller did not survive the encounter.

“I have some concerns with the pace in which we moved, and I also have some supervisory concern issues,” said White.

Two officers and one supervisor from that night are now suspended while the investigation continues.

“Did the officers properly follow the force continuum,” said retired Detroit police Chief Steve Dolunt. “Was it close quarters? Were they too close to the individual, so the individual was able to get to their weapon? Did they feel their lives were in jeopardy and what was the experience level of the supervisors on the scene?”

Previous coverage: Chief wants 2 Detroit officers, supervisor suspended after fatally shooting woman with schizophrenia