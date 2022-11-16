16-year-old girl, boy arrested on back-to-back days for threats at Ferndale High School

FERNDALE, Mich. – A 16-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy were arrested on back-to-back days for making threats to shoot up Ferndale High School, officials said.

Girl arrested after classes canceled Monday

Ferndale police said they received several phone calls around 9:30 p.m. Sunday (Nov. 13) about a threat posted on social media. As a precaution, classes were canceled Monday at Ferndale High School and Ferndale Middle School.

Investigators identified a 16-year-old Ferndale High School student as the person who made the threat, according to authorities. She was taken into custody Monday and brought to the Oakland County Children’s Village while prosecutors review the case.

Due to this threat, there was an increased police presence at the campus on Tuesday.

Boy arrested for threatening note in bathroom

Officers were called back to Ferndale High School around 9 a.m. Tuesday after a threatening note was found in a student bathroom.

Both Ferndale High School and Ferndale Middle School were placed on a precautionary lockdown while authorities investigated the threat.

At 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Ferndale police said they identified the 16-year-old student responsible for the threatening note. He was arrested and taken to the Oakland County Children’s Village while prosecutors review the case.

“Parents and families, we implore you to talk with your students about the seriousness of false threats,” Ferndale police Capt. David Spellman said. “Threats are crimes, whether the person intends on carrying out the threat or not. Any threat will be investigated fully and presented to the county prosecutor. These kinds of incidents also cause undue stress and trauma on students and families and take officers away from real emergencies.”

Officials said they want to remind parents and students that these threats can lead to 20-year felonies and/or fines of up to $20,000.