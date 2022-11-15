38º

Note threatens Ferndale school shooting, sparks lockdown day after girl arrested for separate threat

Ferndale High School, Ferndale Middle School on lockdown due to threatening note

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

FERNDALE, Mich. – A note threatening to shoot up Ferndale High School was found one day after a 16-year-old girl was arrested for making a separate threat that closed down the middle and high schools.

The Ferndale High School and Ferndale Middle School campus was locked down Tuesday morning (Nov. 15) after a threatening note was found in a bathroom, according to a message sent to parents and guardians.

Police were already at the campus because of a threat made over the weekend that canceled classes Monday at both schools. A 16-year-old girl was arrested for making that threat, officials said.

Ferndale police are investigating the threat from Tuesday morning. Nobody is allowed into the building, and students aren’t switching classrooms, according to authorities.

Officials said they want to remind parents and students that these threats can lead to 20-year felonies and/or fines of up to $20,000.

Derick is the Lead Digital Editor for ClickOnDetroit and has been with Local 4 News since April 2013. Derick specializes in breaking news, crime and local sports.

