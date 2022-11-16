What we know about an Oakland County doctor accused of abusing children

Oakland County authorities held a news conference Wednesday regarding the growing sexual misconduct investigation surrounding a doctor who worked with youth hockey players. Farmington Hills Police Chief Jeff King outlined the ongoing case against urologist Zvi Levran. Levran is accused of sexually abusing patients during medical exams at his Farmington Hills home and is now facing 17 sexual misconduct charges.

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. – Oakland County authorities held a news conference Wednesday regarding the growing sexual misconduct investigation surrounding a doctor who worked with youth hockey players.

Farmington Hills Police Chief Jeff King outlined the ongoing case against urologist Zvi Levran.

Levran is accused of sexually abusing patients during medical exams at his Farmington Hills home and is now facing 17 sexual misconduct charges.

King said since the investigation became public, they’ve received 33 additional tips that are being investigated all over Metro Detroit, in five other states and Canada.

Investigators fear there could be even more victims and say any complaints will be handled with respect.

“Since this began we have been inundated with contacts and tips and some really alarming data that makes us concerned about a lot more potential survivors,” Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said.

Urging additional tipsers to come forward, McDonald acknowledged how difficult it can be for male survivors to come forward.

“There are particular challenges with male victims and survivors of sexual assault… and this individual’s main contact with kids or adults was through hockey,” McDonald said.

Farmington Hills police said anyone with information about this case or knowledge about additional victims should call 248-871-2610.