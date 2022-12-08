Youth hockey doctor accused of sexually abusing patients at Farmington Hills home faces new charges

Michigan’s Sexual Assault Hotline is free, anonymous and available 24/7 by calling 1-855-864-2374 or texting 1-866-238-1454.

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. – More charges have been brought against a former youth hockey doctor who is accused of sexually abusing patients at his Farmington Hills home.

Zvi Levran, 66, is accused of sexually abusing patients during medical exams at his home. As of November, he was facing 17 sexual misconduct charges. Additional criminal sexual conduct charges were issued on Dec. 7.

“Since this began we have been inundated with contacts and tips and some really alarming data that makes us concerned about a lot more potential survivors,” Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said in November.

One new case involves a fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct charge linked to the assault of a 30-year-old man in December 2020 in his Farmington Hills home.

Another new charge is a second-degree criminal sexual conduct charge linked to the assault of a 14-year-old boy in Farmington in January 2018.

In both cases, Levran’s first contact with the survivors was through youth hockey.

He is currently being held at the Oakland County Jail. He is being held under multiple bonds that exceed $2,000,000 in total

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Farmington Hills Police tip line at 248-871-2610.

