Couple found dead in Rochester Hills after suffering from carbon monoxide poisoning, officials say

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. – A couple was found dead in their Rochester Hills home by firefighters on Friday afternoon after suffering from carbon monoxide poisoning.

According to officials, firefighters discovered an elderly couple deceased in bed in Rochester Hills on Friday, Nov. 18, around 3 p.m.

It is believed they suffered from carbon monoxide poisoning.

At this time, the house has been deemed unsafe to enter.

The names of the 73-year-old female and the 75-year-old male have not yet been released.

Officials say the death investigation is currently ongoing.

This story will be updated as we receive more information.