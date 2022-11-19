29º

LIVE

Local News

Couple found dead in Rochester Hills after suffering from carbon monoxide poisoning, officials say

House has been deemed unsafe to enter

Morgan Russ, Digital News Editor

Tags: Rochester Hills, Oakland County, Michigan, Local, Carbon Monoxide, Fire Department, Firefighters, Rochester Hills Fire Department, News
(Pixabay)

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. – A couple was found dead in their Rochester Hills home by firefighters on Friday afternoon after suffering from carbon monoxide poisoning.

According to officials, firefighters discovered an elderly couple deceased in bed in Rochester Hills on Friday, Nov. 18, around 3 p.m.

It is believed they suffered from carbon monoxide poisoning.

At this time, the house has been deemed unsafe to enter.

The names of the 73-year-old female and the 75-year-old male have not yet been released.

Officials say the death investigation is currently ongoing.

This story will be updated as we receive more information.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Morgan is a Digital Editor and has been with WDIV since May of this year. She is also studying political science and communications at Wayne State University.

email

twitter