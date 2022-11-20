Morning 4: Michigan professor using billboards, social media to find kidney donor -- and other news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Metro Detroit professor searches for new kidneys through billboards, social media

A Michigan professor is on the hunt for new kidneys, and he is spreading the news about the search through billboards across Metro Detroit.

Scott Schneider’s kidneys began failing five years ago due to hypertension. According to Corewell Health, Schneider has been listed for a kidney transplant with the Beaumont Multi-organ Transplant Center since March 2021.

25 years later: New Red Wings exhibit at Detroit Historical Museum honors ‘97 season

The Detroit Historical Museum is now giving hockey fans an inside look at the 1997 Red Wings’ historic season with all the sights and sounds of being back on the ice.

Couple found dead in Rochester Hills after suffering from carbon monoxide poisoning, officials say

A couple was found dead in their Rochester Hills home by firefighters on Friday afternoon after suffering from carbon monoxide poisoning.

According to officials, firefighters discovered an elderly couple deceased in bed in Rochester Hills on Friday, Nov. 18, around 3 p.m.

Tickets no longer being sold for Browns-Bills game in Detroit

Tickets are no longer being sold to the general public for the Cleveland Browns, Buffalo Bills game at Ford Field.

If you were hoping to get your hands on a ticket to this unique game at Ford Field in Detroit, you are out of luck.

