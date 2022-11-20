Snow winding down; colder temperatures remain for Metro Detroit to end the weekend

We will keep some clouds and breezy winds into the forecast for the end of the weekend

End of the Weekend

We’re keeping an eye on the lake effect snow machine across the Western Portion of the state this morning that will begin to wind down as we work throughout your Sunday. If you’ve got plans traveling West of Lansing, you’ll want to keep an eye on road conditions as the snow winds down.

For Metro Detroit for the end of the weekend, any remaining snow showers will wind down as we work throughout the day, and we will keep the clouds around with some filtered sunshine as we work throughout the day. Cold temperatures will stick around as well. High temperatures making it only into the mid and upper 20s by Sunday afternoon.

We will keep some cloud cover into the forecast as we work through the overnight hours as well. Skies will remain partly cloudy, and it will be cold. Overnight lows dropping into the upper teens and lower 20s.

Early Next Week

Expect breezy winds as we work through the next few days, through Monday. Winds could gust as high as 20-25 MPH as we work through the day.

Some good news after a wintry week across the region, we will start to see some warmer and calmer changes moving our way, just in time for the Thanksgiving Holiday and one of the busiest travel days of the holiday season!

For the beginning of next week, expect high pressure to build into the region, so we will keep the sunshine around all the way through Wednesday. High temperatures continuing to moderate heading into the travel holiday, we’re into the lower 40s for Monday and heading for the middle 40s for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Thanksgiving Holiday

If you’re planning to attend the S3 Turkey Trot in Downtown Detroit on Thursday Morning, dress warmly! We will keep clouds into the forecast, but the dry weather will remain. Temperatures will be in the 30s throughout the entire morning! So all the base gear, hand/feet warmers & jackets will be needed!

For the holiday on Thursday and end of the week on Friday, we will watch our next system move towards the region. As of right now, we will keep the cloud cover into the forecast for Thanksgiving on Thursday before the rain showers move into the region.

Looking Ahead into next Weekend

With some colder air moving into the region as well, we will keep a chance of a rain/snow shower wintry mix into the forecast for Friday and into the first part of next weekend as well. High temperatures remaining in the 40s.