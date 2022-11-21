Morning 4: Local 4 meteorologist shares official outlook for 2022-2023 Michigan winter -- and more news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Paul Gross: Here’s my official Michigan winter outlook -- snow, cold expectations

The question usually starts coming in during the summer, with more and more people asking as we move through September and October.

By the time we get to November, EVERYBODY wants to know: What kind of winter is on the way?

Local 4 meteorologist Paul Gross is sharing his official outlook for Michigan’s 2022-2023 winter season.

See his outlook here.

CAR-HIT-U personal injury lawyer in Oakland County convicted of hiding $2.6M on tax returns

The well-known CAR-HIT-U personal injury lawyer with offices in Oakland County has been convicted for filing false tax returns for himself and one of his businesses.

Read the report here.

Police: Person firing BB gun on I-696 hits other driver in arm, shatters their window

Police have arrested a person accused of firing a BB gun at a vehicle while traveling on I-696 in Warren, striking the other driver and shattering their window.

Read more here.

Did you get a student loan forgiveness email? Approval emails sent as legal battles continue

The Biden administration isn’t accepting applications for federal student loan forgiveness, but they have been sending emails out to people who have been approved for forgiveness.

The application page was closed after court orders blocked the program.

Learn more here.