Police: Person firing BB gun on I-696 hits other driver in arm, shatters their window

WARREN, Mich. – Police have arrested a person accused of firing a BB gun at a vehicle while traveling on I-696 in Warren, striking the other driver and shattering their window.

At about 5:20 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20, Michigan State Police received a report that a man was shot at with a BB gun while driving on westbound I-696 between Hoover and Mound roads. Authorities say they examined the driver and his vehicle, and found the man was struck in the arm with a BB, and that the read passenger window was shattered. There was also damage to the driver’s dashboard panel.

Investigators found the suspected shooter’s vehicle in Dearborn Heights, and carried out a search warrant at the suspected shooter’s home. Police say they found “several pieces of evidence in the home and the suspect vehicle.”

The suspect, whose identity has not yet been released, has been arrested and is being held at the Macomb County Jail pending charges.

No other details have been provided at this time.

