Highland Park mother teaches female figure skaters lessons in giving back to their communities

DETROIT – A group of young figure skaters headed to Highland Park for an important lesson, not about skating but about giving back to the community, and they learned it from a pro.

The girls from Detroit met the woman who bought an old, blighted house.

“It was all broke down,” said Homework House Founder Mama Shu. “The windows were busted out.”

Mama Shu turned the house into a safe space where Metro Detroit kids could focus on schoolwork.

“So it took me about six years to actually build it because I didn’t have all the money all at one time,” Mama Shu said.

The Homework House on Avalon Street in Highland Park results from Mama Shu’s confidence, hard work, and determination which are the same qualities it takes to learn figure skating.

“We teach them about that on the ice,” said Lori Patterson. “Literally, when you fall, you got to get back up. It doesn’t matter what happens when you’re down there. What matters is what you do when you get back up.”

“Honestly, I was like, wow,” said seventh grader Tarajee Muhammad.

The girls from Figure Skating Detroit heard what Mama Shu was doing for her neighborhood and wanted to see it firsthand.

“I feel like I could get inspiration from this and build something of my own,” Muhammad said.

They also went there to help Mama Shu’s mission and invited other young girls in the neighborhood to join them on the ice.

“We don’t want them to be educated and superstars and then leave and take that somewhere else,” Patterson said. “We want them to bring that right back here to their own communities and make a difference.”

Mama Shu had a simple message for the girls who came to see what could be created off the ice with determination and hard work.

“Take notes,” Mama Shu said.

