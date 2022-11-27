Morning 4: Over 10K sippy cups recalled due to lead poisoning hazard -- and other news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Sippy cups sold at Whole Foods, Amazon recalled due to lead poisoning hazard

Green Sprouts has voluntarily recalled their stainless steel straw bottles, sippy cups and straw cups that were sold at Whole Foods, Buy Buy Baby, Amazon and Bed Bath & Beyond, due to a lead poisoning hazard.

Learn more here.

Police: 1 dead, 1 injured after being shot outside Truth Detroit Gentlemen’s Club

Two men were shot outside Truth Detroit Gentlemen’s Club on Eight Mile Road, resulting in one dead and one injured, according to Detroit police.

Read more here.

Michigan football to play Purdue in Big Ten Championship Game

Michigan football will play Purdue next weekend in the Big Ten Championship Game.

The Wolverines are looking for their second-straight conference crown after beating Iowa 42-3 last year in Indianapolis. It was the program’s first appearance in the Big Ten title game.

Learn more here.

Brazil school shooter wore swastika, planned attack, police say

A former student armed with a semiautomatic pistol and a revolver who killed four people and wounded 12 in two schools in Brazil had a swastika pinned to his vest and had been planning the attacks for two years, police said.

See the report here.