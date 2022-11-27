41º

LIVE

Local News

Police: 1 dead, 1 injured after being shot outside Truth Detroit Gentlemen’s Club

Shooting occurred around 1:45 a.m.

Megan Woods, Reporter

Elizabeth Washington, Digital News Editor

Tags: Truth Detroit Gentlemen’s Club, Detroit, Shooting, Fatal Shooting, Wayne County, Eight Mile Road, 8 Mile Road, Crime, Local
Two men were shot outside Truth Detroit Gentlemen’s Club on Eight Mile Road, resulting in one dead and one injured, according to Detroit police.

DETROIT – Two men were shot outside Truth Detroit Gentlemen’s Club on Eight Mile Road, resulting in one dead and one injured, according to Detroit police.

Officials say they believe the suspected gunman fired shots outside the club at the two men around 1:45 a.m. on Sunday.

One of the two men was pronounced dead, and the other that was hit was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

The suspect is still at large. The police request that anyone with information should call (313) 596-1000.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated when more information is available.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Megan Woods is thrilled to be back home and reporting at Local 4. She joined the team in September 2021. Before returning to Michigan, Megan reported at stations across the country including Northern Michigan, Southwest Louisiana and a sister station in Southwest Virginia.

email

facebook

twitter

Elizabeth Washington is a Digital News Editor and has been with Local 4 News since April 2022.

email

twitter