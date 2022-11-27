Police: 1 dead, 1 injured after being shot outside Truth Detroit Gentlemen’s Club

Two men were shot outside Truth Detroit Gentlemen’s Club on Eight Mile Road, resulting in one dead and one injured, according to Detroit police.

DETROIT – Two men were shot outside Truth Detroit Gentlemen’s Club on Eight Mile Road, resulting in one dead and one injured, according to Detroit police.

Officials say they believe the suspected gunman fired shots outside the club at the two men around 1:45 a.m. on Sunday.

One of the two men was pronounced dead, and the other that was hit was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

The suspect is still at large. The police request that anyone with information should call (313) 596-1000.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated when more information is available.