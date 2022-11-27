Passenger who didn’t wear seat belt is in critical condition after St. Clair County vehicle rollover

GRANT TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A vehicle rollover in St. Clair County on Saturday left a passenger in critical condition and facing life-threatening injuries.

On Saturday around 11:15 p.m., officers responded to a single car rollover in Grant Township.

According to officials, the vehicle rolled over at the intersection of Vincent and Burtch Roads.

Offices say that a 34-year-old woman from Grant Township was driving northbound on Vincent Road, and she lost control of her vehicle that ended up rolling over multiple times. Police say she was wearing a seat belt, but her passenger was not.

After the rollovers, the woman evacuated the vehicle, but her passenger was trapped due to the damage.

First responders rescued the trapped passenger and took them to McLaren Port Huron to be treated. Officials say that the passenger had critical life-threatening injuries.