23-year-old store clerk shot in leg during attempted robbery on Detroit’s west side

Gunmen still on the loose

Tim Pamplin

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

DETROIT – A 23-year-old store clerk was shot in the leg during an attempted robbery on Detroit’s west side.

The incident occurred Tuesday (Nov. 29) at the Family Dollar on Davison Street in Detroit.

Police say two suspects came into the store to rob it and shot the victim in the leg when he couldn’t get the register open.

“In this case, the clerk was complying and doing all of the things that the suspect asked for until the point the suspects wasn’t getting what they wanted at the time,” said Detroit police Captain Aric Tosqui. “It just goes to show an act of frustration on the part of the suspects on this case.”

The victim is expected to be ok while the two gunmen are still on the loose.

This is a breaking news story, and updates will be posted as they become available.

