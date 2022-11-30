23-year-old store clerk shot in leg during attempted robbery on Detroit’s west side

A 23-year-old store clerk was shot in the leg during an attempted robbery on Detroit est side. The incident occurred Tuesday (Nov. 29) at the Family Dollar on Davidson Street in Detroit. Police say two suspects came into the store to rob it and shot the victim in the leg when he couldn't get the register open.

DETROIT – A 23-year-old store clerk was shot in the leg during an attempted robbery on Detroit’s west side.

The incident occurred Tuesday (Nov. 29) at the Family Dollar on Davison Street in Detroit.

Police say two suspects came into the store to rob it and shot the victim in the leg when he couldn’t get the register open.

“In this case, the clerk was complying and doing all of the things that the suspect asked for until the point the suspects wasn’t getting what they wanted at the time,” said Detroit police Captain Aric Tosqui. “It just goes to show an act of frustration on the part of the suspects on this case.”

The victim is expected to be ok while the two gunmen are still on the loose.

