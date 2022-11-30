Morning 4: Sheetz chain plans to open first Michigan location in 2025 -- and other news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

One-stop-shop chain Sheetz announces plan to expand to Michigan in 2025

Sheetz, a mid-Atlantic one-stop-shop chain, plans to open its first location in Michigan.

Read more here.

What the landmark same-sex marriage bill would mean for Michigan if Obergefell is overturned

The United States Senate passed bipartisan legislation Tuesday to protect same-sex marriages, but, should it become law, what would that mean for same-sex couples in Michigan?

The Respect for Marriage Act bill would ensure that same-sex and interracial marriages are enshrined in federal law. It was approved by a vote of 61-36, including support from 12 Republicans. Some people in the LGBTQ+ community believe the bill doesn’t go far enough.

The legislation would not require all states to allow same-sex couples to marry. Instead, it would require states to recognize all marriages that were legal where they were performed, and protect current same-sex unions if the 2015 Supreme Court decision in Obergefell v. Hodges is overturned.

Learn more here.

Data: 1 year after Oxford, mass shootings persist in Michigan, across nation

In the year since the traumatic Oxford High School shooting in Southeast Michigan, gun violence has continued to be a problem in the state and nationwide. Mass shootings are particularly on the rise.

Mass shootings are defined by the Gun Violence Archive (GVA) as shootings in which four people are shot or killed, excluding the shooter. For years, the organization has been tracking the number of reported and confirmed shootings across the nation, including but not limited to mass shootings.

On average, 111 people are shot and killed every day in the U.S. -- that’s more than 40,000 people each year. The number of people killed annually in mass shootings specifically is lower, but the number of mass shootings taking place has increased significantly in recent years.

See the data here.

Macomb County rap video recorded on cell phone by 2 cellmates prompts investigation

A music video shot behind bars at the Macomb Correctional Facility results from two cellmates getting together, hoping to make a hit.

See the report here.