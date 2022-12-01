34º

Crash closes westbound lanes of I-94 at 10 Mile Road in Macomb County

Kayla Clarke, Senior Web Producer

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – A crash has caused the closure of the westbound lanes of I-94 at 10 Mile Road in Macomb County.

MDOT shared information regarding the closure on Twitter at 5:15 p.m. on Thursday.

