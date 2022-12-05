Family still seeking justice more than 6 years after mother found shot, killed in Pontiac street

PONTIAC, Mich. – Family is still seeking justice six and a half years after a 25-year-old mother was shot and killed and left in the middle of a quiet street in Pontiac.

Shalita Renee Hunter, of Southfield, was found with a gunshot wound to the head in the middle of a street in the area of North Roselaw and Maines streets in Pontiac on May 13 , 2016.

“They took all of her belongings,” Hunter’s sister, Chuaita Munson, said in 2016. “If that’s what they wanted they could have left her alive and took what they wanted.”

According to police at the time, the investigation indicated someone dumped Hunter’s body after shooting her. It was not clear if it was a robbery, but her car was missing.

“They need to do something please,” her mother Rita Jolly said in 2016. “Let us get justice because we need to know what happened and why.”

Hunter has a son who was 3 years old at the time of her murder.

Why is ClickOnDetroit covering so many cold cases?

We’re working to bring attention to as many unsolved and missing persons cases from around the state as we can. Our hope is that getting this important information out to the public will help generate tips for investigators and potentially lead to closure for the affected families. If you have a cold case you’d like us to look into, please let us know by using the form below.