Morning 4: Southfield police looking for 1 of 3 men involved in high-speed chase -- and other news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

2 men arrested, 1 on the run after leading Southfield police on chase in stolen car

Police are looking for one of three men who fled from a stolen vehicle following a high-speed police chase in Southfield over the weekend.

New Italian cocktail bar Apt. Disco opens on Detroit’s east side

If you’re looking for a place to wear your boogie shoes, you need to check out Apt. Disco tucked in the upstairs of a building on Detroit’s east side.

The new cocktail bar is located above its sister bar Lost River on Mack Avenue, and held a soft opening on Dec. 2.

Woman dead, man injured after being shot on Detroit’s west side

A woman was killed and a man was injured after being shot Sunday night on Detroit’s west side.

Man charged with ethnic intimidation after antisemitic incident at Bloomfield Hills synagogue

A Dearborn man has been arrested and charged with ethnic intimidation following an antisemitic incident at a synagogue in Bloomfield Hills.

