2 men arrested, 1 on the run after leading Southfield police on chase in stolen car

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Police are looking for one of three men who fled from a stolen vehicle following a high-speed police chase in Southfield over the weekend.

On Saturday, Dec. 3, Southfield police reportedly spotted a vehicle without a license plate leaving a closed business. The vehicle, which has been identified as stolen, fled from police, initiating a chase in the area of Greenfield and 13 Mile roads.

The chase ultimately ended in the area of Evergreen Road and Civic Center Drive when the stolen vehicle got a flat tire. Officials say three men fled from the vehicle, with one of them firing a gunshot at police.

Southfield police captured and arrested two of the three men, but are still looking for the third man involved. No identities have been released.

Officials believe that the man who fired a shot at police is one of the two men arrested. No officers were harmed in the incident, officials said.

The investigation is ongoing. No other details have been provided at this time.

