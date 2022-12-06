Detroit mayor promises to use emergency powers to fund paratransit system

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan says he's ready to step in and use his emergency powers to fund the city's paratransit system. It comes after the city council failed to approve a new expanded contract as the old contract expires at the end of the year.

The decision comes after the Detroit City Council failed to approve a new expanded contract as the old contract expires at the end of the year.

The Detroit City Council and their flip-flopping is the reason for all of the significant repercussions that are taking place.

On Nov. 22 city council voted to expand and improve its free ride system for Detroit’s disabled, but then the city council took a re-vote and voted down the $49 million deal.

The move actually cut 700 rides a day for Detroit’s disabled to places like the doctor’s office, grocery shopping, and work. Moments after the vote went down, the United States Department of Transportation alerted Detroit that it was getting dangerously close to violating the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The move opened Detroit to fines and lawsuits because the city’s most vulnerable are being left without the necessary transportation that they so desperately need.

“I’m not going to let the disabled of this city be stranded Jan. 1,” said Duggan. “I will be exercising the emergency powers to put emergency contracts in place.”

A new letter from the Department of Transportation is urging Detroit and the city council to have a special session to fix the problem. Detroit City Council voted down the transit deal and then went on an extended holiday recess.

“I have no explanation for how council members could turn down the contract and go on vacation for two months and leave people stranded, but we’ll take action by the end of the week on an emergency basis,” Duggan said.