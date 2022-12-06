Police seek person of interest linked to carjacking in Detroit

The Detroit Police Department is seeking information about a person of interest linked to a carjacking.

The incident occurred Tuesday (November 22) at 12:20 a.m. in Detroit when the alleged suspect pulled out a gun on a 19-year-old man and demanded the victim give up his keys to his 2010 Ford Fusion.

The suspect fled with the victims vehicle.

Police say the suspect is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s Commercial Auto Theft Unit at 313-596-2555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.