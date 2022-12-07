Detroit police seek suspects linked to non-fatal shooting of 3 victims on city’s east side

The Detroit Police Department is seeking information about three suspects linked to a non-fatal shooting of three victims on the city’s east side.

The incident occurred on Tuesday (Dec. 6) at 5:52 p.m. in the 15900 block of East Warren Avenue in Detroit, where the three victims were exiting the parking lot of Nino’s Market in a white 2016 Jeep Cherokee.

While exiting, they were approached by three alleged male suspects on foot who fired shots into the victim’s vehicle, striking a 24-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman, police say.

The third adult male victim was not injured.

The alleged suspects escaped in a gray SUV, and the victims drove to a local hospital where they are listed in stable condition.

The alleged suspects are described as males, wearing all black, with one of them wearing white shoes.

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 5th Precinct at 313-596-5540 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

The suspects can be seen below: