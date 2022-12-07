45º

Oakland County police identify 22-year-old found dead on Pontiac sidewalk

Ikiyonna Roselle-Goans was found dead on sidewalk Sunday morning

Morgan Russ, Digital News Editor

Elizabeth Washington, Digital News Editor

PONTIAC, Mich. – The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office has identified the 22-year-old who was found dead and lying on a Pontiac sidewalk on Sunday.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, 22-year-old Ikiyonna Roselle-Goans was found lying on the sidewalk in front of a home on West Columbia Avenue in Pontiac.

Police say they were called to the scene around 4:22 a.m. on a report of shots fired.

When officers arrived at the scene they found the woman’s body.

She is believed to have ties to Pontiac and Detroit but the location of her residence is unclear, according to officials.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and officials say an autopsy has been scheduled.

The sheriff’s office is requesting anyone with information about the incident to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK UP.

Crime Stoppers pays a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest. Tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

This investigation is ongoing and this story will be updated as we receive information.

