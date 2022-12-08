Woman shares story 6 years after ex-husband murders her 4 children in Dearborn Heights home

On Sept. 21, 2016, Faith Green watched two of her children be murdered execution-style by her ex-husband.

Her ex-husband, Gregory Green, shot Faith Green in the foot and slashed her face with a box cutter. She later learned he killed their two youngest children as well.

It has been six years since that night. Despite the trauma Faith Green continues to deal with, she is using her story to help others.

She said the pain of losing her four children to murder never goes away. She said she has good days and bad days. She volunteers her time and has written a book, “The Monster That Killed His Family Twice: The Faith Green Story.”

She said she tries to keep her children’s memories alive while helping other women who may be in similar situations.

“You never get used to it, because you still always expect them to walk through the door,” Faith Green said. “You just find a way to cope with it.”

Coping. That’s the best way she can describe her life six years after her husband murdered her four children.

Faith Green said she filed for divorce three times, including about a month before the murders.

“The one thing that I didn’t realize at the time, that I found out after, is that when you’re preparing to leave -- that’s the most dangerous time. Which, I didn’t even know. In my mind, I’m just preparing so I can save money and get my kids out of there and get our own place. But I didn’t know his mindset,” Faith Green said.

Faith Green gave a detailed victim impact statement when Gregory Green was sentenced to prison. Gregory Green pleaded guilty to murder and torture charges.

“Even though I have my days where I’m down and feel like I want to give up, I can’t. Because I have to keep going on for my children and that’s what they would have wanted. But I made up my mind. I wasn’t going to suffer, even though he said he wanted me to -- and I just refused . . . My purpose is to help other women and I have to do that. I didn’t want it this way, but that’s what I’m going to do,” Faith Green said.

She works with a women’s shelter in metro Detroit. You can find her book on Amazon by clicking here.

