Westland police searching for endangered missing 73-year-old man

WESTLAND, Mich. – Police are seeking information about a missing Westland man.

Sotelo Covarrubias left his home on the 1800 block of Alberta Street near South Venoy Road and Palmer Road in Westland on Friday, Dec. 9, sometime between 2:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m.

It is unknown what he was wearing at the time he left.

The 73-year-old did not take his medication with him and will likely need it soon.

Police say Covarrubias may be attempting to make his way back to his prior Detroit residence on the 6000 block of Lonyo Street near Warren Road and Wyoming Avenue. His wife says if he was going to his old home he would most likely take Ford Road to get there.

Anyone with information about this missing person is asked to call the Westland Police Department at 734-722-9600.

Sotelo Covarrubias Details Age 73 Height 5′8″ Hair Brown and gray Weight 170 pounds Eyes Brown

