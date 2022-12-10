Morning 4: Beloved University of Michigan football fan has died -- and more news

Former star defensive end for Muskegon High School, Dametrius "Meechie" Walker scores his first career touchdown at Michigan Stadium on Aug. 13., 2022 during a scrimmage with the Wolverines.

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Beloved Michigan football fan ‘Meechie’ Walker dies after battle with bone cancer

Beloved Michigan football fan Dametrius “Meechie” Walker died Friday after a two-year battle with bone cancer.

Meechie became a household name in August, when he went to a Michigan football practice and scored a touchdown during a scrimmage.

Read more here.

Ypsilanti family wants justice in Eastern Michigan student’s murder as 10-year-anniversary approaches

An Ypsilanti family is going a decade without justice in the brutal murder of an Eastern Michigan University student, and they want answers.

Saturday (Dec. 10) marks a decade since Julia Niswender was found murdered in an off-campus apartment bathtub. Her family is still waiting for her killer to be captured.

Read more here.

Detroit’s Dante Moore wins Michigan AP D3-4 Player of Year

Dante Moore entered Detroit King High School with a bright future predicted and an offer from Michigan.

He ended his high school career as a two-time champion.

Learn more here.

Redford Township man arrested after firing at Taco Bell building in Livonia, police say

Police arrested a 44-year-old man on felony charges after he fired shots at a Taco Bell from across Middlebelt Road, striking the building and cars passing by last Friday.

Read the report here.