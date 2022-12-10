Northern Michigan woman, dog killed while on walk by woman driving under influence

LELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Lake Leelanau woman has died after she was struck by a car while walking her dog on Thursday in Leelanau County.

According to Michigan State Police, 43-year-old Evelyn Ella Kellogg of Lake Leelanau was hit and killed while walking her dog on South Lake Shore Drive in Leland Township on Thursday.

Michigan State Police troopers responded to a report of a fatal crash involving a pedestrian at approximately 7:22 p.m.

Preliminary investigation indicates the 43-year-old was walking her dog northbound on the southbound shoulder of the road when she was hit by a northbound traveling vehicle.

The car was driven by Christen Kelly Landry, 52, of Lake Leelanau.

Officials say both Kellogg and her dog died at the scene.

The 52-year-old driver had consumed alcohol prior to the crash, according to police, and was arrested and taken to the Leelanau County Jail.

Landry was arraigned on Friday in the 86th District Court in Leelanau County on one count of operating under the influence causing death.

Her bond was set at $100,000 and she is scheduled to appear again in court on Dec. 21.