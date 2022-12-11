Morning 4: Detroit gang leader facing life sentence -- and more news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Detroit gang leader facing life sentence after being convicted of racketeering and murder

A 38-year-old Detroit gang leader is facing a mandatory life sentence after he was convicted by a federal jury on charges of racketeering and murder on Friday.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Duane Peterson, the leader of the “It’s Just Us” (IJU) street gang, was convicted by a federal jury on all counts of his indictment on Friday.

Pine Knob Music Theatre ranked as No. 1 amphitheater in the world

Pine Knob Music Theatre has been ranked as the No. 1 amphitheater in the world, according to Pollstar.

313 Presents announced the ranking and stated that Pine Knob Music Theatre finished No. 1 in 2022 for the category Top 100 Amphitheaters in the World after reporting the venue had $36.9 million in overall gross ticket sales.

Audience member shouted racial slur during Detroit Symphony Orchestra performance

An audience member reportedly shouted a racial slur during a performance of A Charlie Brown Christmas: Cyrus Chestnut & Friends at the Detroit Symphony Orchestra on Friday night.

According to a Facebook post made by the Detroit Symphony Orchestra (DSO), an audience member shouted a racial slur towards the end of Friday night’s performance.

You can own the Queen of Soul’s Detroit Golf Club home for less than $1M

The late Queen of Soul’s Detroit Golf Club home is selling for a little less than $1 million.

The home was built in 1927 and consists of six bedrooms, four and a half baths, an attached three-car garage and is close to 6,000 square feet.

Weather: What to know about more wintry weather expected in Metro Detroit