36º

Local News

Detroit police want help finding missing 44-year-old woman

Kesdeisha Turner last seen Dec. 10

Morgan Russ, Digital News Editor

Tags: Missing In Michigan, Wayne County, News, Local, Local News, Detroit, Michigan, Metro Detroit, Detroit Police Department, Missing Woman, Kesdeisha Turner
Kesdeisha Turner, 44 (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a missing Detroit woman.

Kesdeisha Turner left her residence on the 20000 block of Oxley Street on Dec. 10 at approximately 6:30 p.m. and did not return home.

It is unknown what she was wearing when she went missing.

Kesdeisha TurnerDetails
Age44
Height5′4″
HairBlack
Weight120 pounds
EyesBrown

Her family says she suffers from depression.

Anyone with information about this missing person is asked to call Detroit Police Department’s 12th Precinct at 313-596-1201.

READ: More Missing in Michigan coverage

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Morgan is a Digital Editor and has been with WDIV since May of this year. She is also studying political science and communications at Wayne State University.

email

twitter