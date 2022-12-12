Detroit police want help finding missing 44-year-old woman

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a missing Detroit woman.
Kesdeisha Turner left her residence on the 20000 block of Oxley Street on Dec. 10 at approximately 6:30 p.m. and did not return home.
It is unknown what she was wearing when she went missing.
|Kesdeisha Turner
|Details
|Age
|44
|Height
|5′4″
|Hair
|Black
|Weight
|120 pounds
|Eyes
|Brown
Her family says she suffers from depression.
Anyone with information about this missing person is asked to call Detroit Police Department’s 12th Precinct at 313-596-1201.
