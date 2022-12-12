Detroit police want help finding missing 44-year-old woman

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a missing Detroit woman.

Kesdeisha Turner left her residence on the 20000 block of Oxley Street on Dec. 10 at approximately 6:30 p.m. and did not return home.

It is unknown what she was wearing when she went missing.

Kesdeisha Turner Details Age 44 Height 5′4″ Hair Black Weight 120 pounds Eyes Brown

Her family says she suffers from depression.

Anyone with information about this missing person is asked to call Detroit Police Department’s 12th Precinct at 313-596-1201.

