Morning 4: Data shows chances of a white Christmas in SE Michigan this year -- and other news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Should you expect a white Christmas in Metro Detroit this year? A look at our chances

Waking up on Christmas morning to the sight of fresh snow is something we Metro Detroiters do not see all too often. Here’s what experts are saying about our chances of snow on Christmas this year.

40 years ago: 16-year-old Livingston County girl found murdered near Island Lake Recreation Area

It has been more than 40 years since 16-year-old Kimberly Louiselle was found murdered and her body left near the Island Lake Recreation Area in Livingston County.

$3.73 million Michigan Lottery ticket sold at Oakland County gas station

A Michigan Lottery player is about to become a millionaire after a $3.73 million ticket was sold at a gas station in Oakland County.

Man accused of straw purchase of gun that killed Detroit police Officer Loren Courts pleads guilty

The man accused of illegally purchasing and selling the gun that was used to kill a Detroit police officer in July has pleaded guilty.

