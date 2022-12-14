Michigan Lottery: Macomb County man wins $500K on scratch off ticket

A Macomb County man thought he was going to have a heart attack when he won a $500,000 prize playing the Michigan Lottery’s Ruby Red Wild Time instant game.

The lucky 46-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous, purchased his winning ticket at the BP gas station, located at 5955 18 Mile Road in Sterling Heights.

“I play instant games a lot and have been waiting to win big,” said the player. “When I scratched off my ticket and saw I’d won $500,000, I could feel my blood pressure rising and I thought I was going to have a heart attack! I called my friend right away to tell him the good news.”

The player visited Lottery headquarters recently to claim his prize. With his winnings, he plans to pay bills and take care of his family.

“I have been through a lot the past few years, so winning means a lot to me and will allow me to take care of my family,” said the player.

Players have won more than $11 million playing Ruby Red Wild Time which launched in September. Each $10 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $10 up to $500,000. More than $44 million in prizes remain, including two $500,000 top prizes, 98 $10,000 prize, and 172 $1,000 prizes.

Lottery instant games may be purchased at any of the 10,500 retailers across the state.

In 2021, Lottery players won more than $1.8 billion playing instant games.

