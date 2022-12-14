Police: Employee fatally shot at Highland Park plant after argument with coworker

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. – An employee was fatally shot after an argument with another coworker at a Highland Park automotive plant, police say.

The fight happened on Wednesday morning at a FAURECIA plant, which is where seats are made for the Jeep Wagoneer.

Emmanuel Chapman was brought to a local hospital by a Highland Park officer and was pronounced dead.

A coworker of the victim said that Chapman and a 29-year-old got into a physical altercation. Because of the fight inside the plant, both employees were sent home. Police officials say that fights happen at this plant regularly.

According to Highland Park Deputy Chief Darrell Patterson, Chapman and the 29-year-old found each other in the parking lot and continued what they had started in the plant.

“I guess they saw each other, the victim got out of his vehicle and walked over to the suspect’s car, and punched him in the face. He was going to punch him a second time when the suspect produced a weapon and fired several shots,” said Patterson.

After the shooting, the 29-year-old tried to run away from the plant, but plant security tackled him, and Highland Park police responded to the scene.

According to officials, the metal section these two men worked in is expected to close in January and move the production to Mexico. Patterson said that Wednesday’s incident has no impact on the metal section moving.

Below is a statement from FAURECIA confirming that its employee has died.

“We have been notified that the team member injured in the altercation earlier today did not survive. Our employees’ health and safety remain our top priority. Ulliance is onsite to assist and we encourage you to speak with them. The site is secure and we remain under emergency safety protocols.” Misty Matthews, FAURECIA -- Dec. 14, 2022

Previous coverage: Employee shot, killed at automotive supplier plant in Highland Park, police say