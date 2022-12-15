Man impersonates police officer, shoots other man following altercation in Detroit

Detroit police are looking for a man accused of pretending to be a police officer and non-fatally shooting a man on Dec. 14, 2022. Images provided by Detroit police.

DETROIT – Police are looking for a man accused of pretending to be a police officer and shooting another man in Detroit.

At about 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14, a suspect shot a man in his 50s after they had an altercation while driving, Detroit police said.

The alleged shooter and the man who was shot were reportedly driving separately in Detroit on Wednesday when they got into a verbal altercation. Police say the suspect followed the man to an area on Conant Street at Emery Street -- between 7 Mile Road and East Outer Drive -- identified himself as a police officer and fired a shot at the man.

The man who was struck sustained a non life-threatening injury, officials said.

Detroit police are looking for a man wearing a baseball hat with the word “police” printed on the front, and all black clothing. He was armed with a light colored firearm that could be white, tan, silver or the like. He was seen driving a white sedan, possibly a 2015 or 2016 Chevrolet Malibu, officials said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-1140, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

