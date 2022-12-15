Morning 4: Michigan gov. wants to repeal pension tax to help seniors -- and other news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Here’s what Michigan’s pension tax repeal would mean for seniors

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is getting ready for when the Democratic Party takes control of the Michigan Legislature.

Several items are on the to-do list, such as changing the right-to-work law and eliminating the state’s pension tax.

Michigan man with teeth filed into points ties woman to bed, threatens to rip her throat out, cops say

A Michigan man with teeth filed into points kept a 20-year-old woman tied to a bed in a locked room and threatened to rip her throat out with his teeth if she tried to escape, police said.

What’s the most popular type of coffee in Michigan?

A new study looked through Google Trends over a five-year period to determine what the most popular coffee types and brewing styles were for each state.

Here’s a look at the most popular style of coffee in Michigan (it may surprise you).

‘Tomorrow I’m going to bring a gun to school and kill you’: Brighton student suspended for text

A 16-year-old student in Brighton has been suspended from school after he texted a classmate, “Tomorrow I’m going to bring a gun to school and kill you,” police said.

