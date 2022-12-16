Brothers sentenced in brutal 2013 killings of Clinton Township mother, daughter

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The two men convicted nearly 10 years after killing a Clinton Township woman and her 11-year-old daughter have been sentenced to life in prison.

A judge on Thursday sentenced brothers Henry and Tony Johnson to life in prison for the 2013 brutal slayings of Tina Geiger, 47, and her daughter Kristine “Krissy” Geiger. The case had gone cold until it was reopened in 2019, and evidence led investigators to the Johnson brothers.

Tina and Krissy Geiger had been stabbed to death at their Clinton Township apartment on July 24, 2013. Officials said Krissy Geiger was also sexually assaulted.

A bloody palm print and DNA found on Krissy Geiger matched Tony Johnson, who was arrested in Detroit in 2019 on an unrelated case. His fingerprints were taken then, and were a match with the fingerprints found at the crime scene in 2013.

Blood found on the railing outside of the apartment and in the stairwell was then found to be a match for a male relative of Tony Johnson’s. That relative was later identified as Tony Johnson’s brother Henry, who lived in the same Clinton Township apartment complex as the Geigers.

Surveillance footage showed Tony Johnson at a 7-Eleven store at the same time as the mother and daughter on the day of their murder. Police believe the Johnson brothers walked the Geigers home, sexually assaulted the girl and then stabbed both of them to death.

Tony and Henry Johnson were charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of premeditated felony murder. A jury found them guilty of all charges in November.

On Thursday, Dec. 15, the brothers were sentenced to life in prison.

Previous coverage: