17-year-old student struck by hit-and-run driver in Dearborn

DEARBORN, Mich. – The Dearborn Police Department is desperately trying to identify the driver who hit a high school student and took off.

When she was hit, the 17-year-old Dearborn High School student was walking home from school.

Witnesses say she was knocked out by the hit. Police are hoping surveillance video will help ID the driver.

On Thursday (Dec. 15) afternoon, a student from Edsel Ford High School got off the bus on Canterbury and Whittington streets. Surveillance video from a nearby home shows the 17-year-old girl trying to cross the street when she got hit by an older model blue Dodge Durango.

In the video, neighbors rush to help her as she lies motionless in the middle of the street.

“As soon as it hit her, she just fell to the floor, closed her eyes, and didn’t move at all,” said neighbor Mo Al-Hamzi.

Al-Hamzi’s dad is seen in the video trying to get the woman behind the wheel of that Durango to stop.

“My dad, he tried to stop her, and then she just reversed like she was going to drive over her and then kept going.”

Police say the Durango should have front-end damage; Al-Hamzi said the airbags did deploy.

Dearborn Police are looking for help on this. If you have information on the driver, please call 313-943-2241, or to remain anonymous, call 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Police say the student is banged up but has been released from a nearby hospital.