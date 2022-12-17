Dearborn police identify, arrest driver involved in hit-and-run on city’s south end

DEARBORN, Mich. – Dearborn police have identified and arrested the driver involved in a hit-and-run that took place on Canterbury Street near Whittington Street in Dearborn on Thursday.

A 17-year-old Dearborn High School student was struck as she crossed Canterbury Street after getting off the school bus in Dearborn at approximately 5 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15.

Surveillance video from a nearby home showed the 17-year-old trying to cross the street when she was hit by an older model blue Dodge Durango.

In the video, neighbors rush to help her as she lies motionless in the middle of the street.

“As soon as it hit her, she just fell to the floor, closed her eyes, and didn’t move at all,” said neighbor Mo Al-Hamzi.

Al-Hamzi’s dad is seen in the video trying to get the woman behind the wheel of that Durango to stop.

According to the most recent update from Dearborn police, the department was able to identify the driver and make an arrest on Saturday.

Officials say the suspect vehicle was impounded.

The driver’s arraignment is expected to come next week.

