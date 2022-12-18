Michigan State Police investigating fatal shooting in Dearborn police station

DEARBORN, Mich. – A 33-year-old male suspect is dead after a shooting occurred inside the Dearborn police station on Sunday.
The City of Dearborn confirmed to Local 4 that a shooting occurred at the Dearborn police station on Sunday afternoon.
The Michigan State Police (MSP) Special Investigation Section was requested to investigate the officer-involved shooting, according to a tweet from MSP.
Officials say no members of the public or officers were injured in the shooting.
According to MSP, the suspect, a 33-year-old from Dearborn, was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
This is a developing story and will be updated as we receive more information.
Special Investigation Section Request:— MSP Second District (@mspmetrodet) December 18, 2022
12/18/2022
Synopsis:
MSP Special Investigation Section has been requested to investigate a officer Involved shooting that occurred in their police station. 1/ pic.twitter.com/1xEgCE9AiF