Dearborn police officer fatally shoots man after he walks into station lobby with stolen gun drawn

DEARBORN, Mich. – A police officer fatally shot a 33-year-old man on Sunday after he walked into the Dearborn police station with a stolen gun drawn.

According to Dearborn Police Department, the suspect entered the front entrance of the Dearborn police station at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Officials say, shortly after entering the lobby, the man removed a concealed handgun and pointed it at an officer behind the front desk.

When the man attempted to fire the gun, the officer behind the desk discharged multiple rounds that struck the man.

According to police, the 33-year-old man from Dearborn suffered from mental illness.

“You can see him walking up to the front desk. He pulls out a 9 mm handgun from his pocket, pointed it at the officer that’s behind the desk, and pulls the trigger,” explained Michigan State Police Lieutenant Michael Shaw.

To the officer’s surprise, the gun jammed.

“He’s trying to rack rounds back into the weapon to make it fire. He does that a couple of times. At that time, the police officer engages the suspect, fires shots at him, multiple shots,” said Lt. Shaw.

Dearborn EMS transported the man to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Lt. Shaw says they’ve learned how the man obtained the gun. “We know that the handgun that was used in this incident was stolen a couple of hours earlier,” he said.

It is not currently known if the gun was stolen in Dearborn, but we do know it was not stolen from a residence, it is believed the gun was stolen from some kind of business.

As soon as the man got the gun he went straight to the police department.

We’ve also learned that the officer who fired the shots is on administrative leave as of Monday.

Michigan State Police continue their investigation and say they will bring an update when there is one.